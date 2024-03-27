By Allison Martin, RD, LD, CPT

Every year across the nation nutrition professionals celebrate National Nutrition Month throughout the month of March.

National Nutrition Month was established by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in 1973 and originally started as National Nutrition Week. However, as awareness grew, by 1980 the celebration expanded throughout the whole month. National Nutrition Month is a way to provide awareness and education on making knowledgeable nutrition choices and physical activity habits for a healthy lifestyle. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics was founded in 1917 to aid the government in food conservation and improve health through nutrition during WWI.

Over two-thirds of the academy is comprised of registered dietitian nutritionists who are the leading qualified nutrition experts in the field of nutrition. Dietitians go through extensive undergraduate training, must complete a 1,200-hour internship, and master’s degree in order to sit for a board certification exam. Upon completion of the exam, they then earn the coveted title of registered dietitian. This differs greatly from those who use the title of nutritionist. Nutritionists do not need any formal schooling to use the title of nutritionist and do not sit for a board certification exam or dedicate their time to learning more and getting practical hands-on experience through an internship. When seeking further nutrition information, it is recommended to make sure that it is coming from someone with the title of registered dietitian, since they have the most up to date science backed information and experience. Dietitians also have their own day dedicated to them every year. This year Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day was recognized on March 13.

Northwest Missouri State University has their own accredited dietetics undergraduate program, internship and master’s degree programs. Every year the Northwest Dietetics Program celebrates the month of March and will be hosting Free Fruit Fridays on the Northwest campus by passing out free fruit at different locations such as Martindale Hall, Administration Building, and Foster Fitness Center and gathering non-perishable food items. Other events include Northwest dietetic interns speaking out about the importance of nutrition through a series of radio broadcasts, an alumni open house that will take place at 10 am, April 6 that will provide an overview for the upcoming Martindale Hall renovations, and a Nutrition Neon 5k with proceeds benefiting the Lettuce Dream Organization will take place at 5 pm, March 22nd and will kick off at the Northwest Administration Building. Participants may register at: nwmissouri.edu/Nutrition5K.