The Maryville Tourism Committee on March 13 selected Red Letter Communication, Cape Girardeau, for the committee’s Visit Maryville strategic plan.

At the January meeting, the committee had wanted to study modified plans. Two bids were received, but after review, the committee did not feel like the modified plans were going to cover any additional information than was already available to the committee. The decision was then made to go with Red Letter at $30,000.

Maryville tourism will continue to work with Alpha Media for an additional three months at $1,000 per month. This company relates information on social media impact of the tourism marketing.

The transient guest tax revenue continues to be lower than budgeted for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The tourism taxes which come from Cobblestone and the Mozingo Lake cabins are also lower than budgeted for this year.

The May Tourism Committee meeting has been changed to 4 pm, Monday, May 1 at Maryville Public Safety. Director DeAnn Davison has a Main Street America conference in Birmingham, AL, the week of May 6.