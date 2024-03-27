Downtown Maryville hosted its annual stakeholder meeting on March 18, at the Rose Hill Acres Event Center in downtown Maryville.

Business and property owners, along with other community stakeholders, were invited to participate in an evening filled with reflection, recognition and anticipation for the future. The meeting featured a comprehensive review of Downtown Maryville’s accomplishments throughout 2023, including the work achieved by each of the organization’s committees. Attendees were taken on a journey through the past decade, highlighting the transformative changes that have shaped Downtown Maryville.

Current President Tom Shelton presented the organization’s exciting plans for 2024, emphasizing a continued commitment to fostering economic growth, enhancing community engagement and supporting local businesses.

The event was not only an opportunity to look back at past achievements and future prospects but also a moment to honor those who have contributed significantly to Downtown Maryville’s success. Board members and volunteers were recognized for their dedication and hard work, underscoring the collaborative spirit that drives the organization forward.

Dale Shaeffer, a former Northwest Missouri State University student, was honored with the inaugural Shooting Star Award for his outstanding participation in the Fall into Fun and Yuletide Magic events. The Shooting Star Award was established to celebrate the invaluable contributions of young individuals in the community.

In addition to the Shaeffer’s award, Katie Wright received the Downtown Maryville Ambassador Award. This accolade recognizes individuals who exemplify the mission of Downtown Maryville, demonstrating unwavering support for small businesses and advocating for the community’s growth and prosperity.

“We are immensely proud of the milestones we have achieved and the incredible individuals who continue to champion Downtown Maryville’s vision,” stated Executive Director DeAnn Davison. “As we embark on a new year filled with opportunities and challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a thriving downtown environment that benefits everyone in our community.”

