The Northwest Missouri State University football team is ranked No. 6 in the 2023 Preseason American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll.

The Bearcats have won 10 or more games in four straight seasons. Northwest holds the active NCAA Division II record for most consecutive playoff appearances at 18 in a row heading into the 2023 season.

Head Coach Rich Wright is entering his seventh year at the helm of the program and holds a 52-13 record with the Bearcats. Wright has guided Northwest to a 46-8 mark in MIAA play, which includes conference championships in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Three MIAA teams are featured in the preseason poll with Pittsburg State at No. 4, Northwest at No. 6 and Emporia State at No. 19. Northwest will play host to both Pittsburg State, October 21 and Emporia State, September 7 at Bearcat Stadium.