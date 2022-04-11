Northwest Missouri State University will observe Sexual Assault Awareness Month throughout the month of April through a series of educational activities and programs to raise awareness of sexual assault and prevent sexual violence.

The month calls attention to a global concern that sexual violence is widespread, requiring constant and consistent action, and provides an opportunity to understand the experiences of survivors who have endured the trauma of sexual assault.

The programming includes “What Were You Wearing,” an exhibit displaying clothing and stories of sexual assault survivors to dispel the mindset that sexual assault happens because of the clothing a person is wearing. The exhibit will be accessible throughout the month in the administration building.

In addition, Wellness Services is partnering with the Northwest Missourian and North Star Advocacy Center to publish “Letters from…,” giving sexual assault survivors and allies an opportunity to share their stories of assault and violence. Each week, testimonies and submissions will be published online and in print by the Missourian with the goal of providing a voice to individuals who may not have the means to speak up. The partnership is intended to help raise awareness of sexual assault and violence happening in the community and the resources available. People are invited to submit letters to lettersfrom00@gmail.com and contact Wellness Services or University Police for information about resources.

“The reality of sexual assault awareness month is to shine light on something that we typically don’t talk about,” Ben Moran, Northwest’s Green Dot and violence prevention coordinator, said. “Sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and interpersonal violence is happening, whether we’re talking about it or not. The goal is to be able to bring people together, survivors who have experienced it, allies and advocates who are supportive, and make sure that everyone’s part of the solution.”

Detailed information about Sexual Assault Awareness Month activities follows.

• April 7: Love Languages – join Wellness Services and Residential Life at 6 pm in Hudson and Perrin halls for a one-hour presentation about building healthy relationships and how to best care for yourself and others.

• April 12: Green Dot Bystander Trainings – join an interactive training to learn the Green Dot Bystander method from 5 to 9 pm in the Student Union. Students will practice all components of being an active bystander, from warning signs to resources. Snacks and drinks will be provided, and a T-shirt and certification are awarded upon completion.

• April 20: Violence Prevention Wellness Workshop – learn the basics of consent and violence prevention and how to stay safe in your relationships in the digital age of dating. The event starts 4 pm in Meeting Room D at the Student Union.

• April 21: Dodgeball Tournament – join campus recreation, the Student Activities Council and Wellness Services for a dodgeball tournament at 6 pm in the Student Rec Center. Students are encouraged to bring canned and dry food donations for North Star Advocacy Center. Prizes and food will be provided.

• April 26: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes – join the interfraternity council for its annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,” a march against rape, sexual assault and gender violence, beginning 6:30 pm at the Memorial Bell Tower. Men will walk in high heels, and women will march with them to help raise awareness of issues of domestic violence, abuse and all forms of violence.

• April 27: Denim Day – in conjunction with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, all students and employees are encouraged to wear denim to show support for survivors of sexual assault and violence.