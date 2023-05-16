“Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain,” an evidence-based program that offers strategies for managing chronic pain, will be offered via Zoom in June.

The program consists of six, 2.5-hour classes that will be held from 9:30 am to noon on Wednesdays. Classes will begin on June 14 and run through August 2. There will not be a class on July 5. There is no cost to attend, and each participant will receive the “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” book and a relaxation CD. Debbie Bennett, Sara Bridgewater and Denise Sullivan, nutrition and health education specialists for University of Missouri Extension, will be co-teaching the classes.

Classes are open to anyone who deals with chronic pain or is a caregiver for someone with chronic pain. To register or ask questions, call Debbie Bennett at 660.582.8101.

A separate healthy living workshop is being offered on the same dates from 1 to 3:30 pm. It is also free. Free class materials will be sent to participants after they register. To register, call 573.540.1100.