The North Star Advocacy Center is holding its second annual fundraiser with a 5:30 pm cash bar and 6 pm dinner, Thursday, March 21.

The new location this year is the Northwest Missouri State University Ag Learning Center, 22893 US Highway 71, Maryville.

It is free to attend. There will be a silent auction and a paddle auction. Bring $1 bills for the paddle auction to bid on items.

An all inclusive, five night trip to Cancun for two people is being raffled. Tickets are $100 each with only 100 tickets being sold. Stop by North Star at 1220 East Second Street, Maryville, to purchase. If individuals donate $100 or more, they can get a 70 percent state income tax credit.

Speakers include Northwest University Police Chief Dr. Clarence Green who will talk about his collaboration with North Star. A survivor of domestic abuse will also speak.

“I hope what they get from our domestic violence survivor is a better understanding of emotional abuse and to know that our services are not just the shelter,” Victim Advocate Meghann Kosman said.

The money raised by the event will be used for victim services. These can include payment for first month rent and/or deposit; deposits for utility bills; gas for cars to get to appointments; household items, clothing, furniture; and medications; all meant to aid a victim to begin a new life without an abuser.

Chris Burns is the master of ceremonies. B&G Catering, Ravenwood, is preparing the food for the buffet.

“We hope this raises awareness,” Kosman said.

Those interested in attending, should call 660.562.2320 to see if attendance is possible.