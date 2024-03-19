Northwest Missouri State University will celebrate the inauguration of its 11th president during an afternoon ceremony on Friday, April 19.

Northwest’s Board of Regents selected to lead the university last year, and he began his tenure at the university on June 1, 2023.

The inauguration ceremony will begin at 1:30 pm in Bearcat Arena; doors to Lamkin Activity Center will open at noon. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

A reception with refreshments will follow the ceremony in the lobby of Lamkin Activity Center.

“Dr. Tatum’s tenure marks the beginning of a new legacy at Northwest – a legacy built on the foundation of courage, vision and determination,” Roxanna Swaney, the chair of the university’s regents, said. “As we embark on this journey together, let us remember that every great legacy starts with a single step. Together, let us take that step forward, guided by our shared commitment to excellence, innovation and the pursuit of knowledge.”

Inauguration ceremonies are a long-standing tradition at institutions of higher education to celebrate the installation of presidents. The event provides colleges and universities with an opportunity to reaffirm historic commitments, introduce their community to the new president and raise awareness of the university’s mission.

In addition to the ceremonial installation of Tatum as the university’s president, the inauguration will feature music performed by the Northwest Wind Symphony and the Tower Choir and greetings provided by representatives of various Northwest organizations.

Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., the chancellor of Troy University in Troy, AL, and a valued mentor to Tatum, will provide the event’s keynote address. Hawkins has served as Troy’s chancellor since 1989 and is the longest-serving chief executive officer of a public university in the United States.