NOCOMO Industries is presenting “NOCOMO Madness”, a recycling effort for the month of March. goal is to bring in 3,000 pounds of cardboard and 400 pounds of aluminum cans at the facility located at 319 South Newton Street, Maryville. Recycling bins are located at the northwest corner of the facility.

The market is better than it was,” Jason Auffert, workshop manager, said. “It still is not really profitable, but it gives our employees something to do.

“We are encouraging our community to help us reach our goal by bringing any aluminum cans or cardboard recycling to our recycle bins.”

The sheltered workshop accepts aluminum cans, cardboard, paper, newspapers, books and magazines. The workshop won’t accept glass, plastic or tin cans.

At the March 5 NOCOMO Board meeting, Auffert released the information on the public funding received by the sheltered workshop. The SB-40 funds received were $139,282.16 for January and $1,814.93 for February. SB-40 funds are from Nodaway County real and personal property tax. The largest portion of funds are received in January from tax payments made by citizens in December.

Missouri State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reimbursed the workshop $13,121.44 for certified employee wages in January. January’s payroll was $19,772.84 for both certified employees and supervisory employees.