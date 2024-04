North Nodaway High School presents “The Jungle Book” at 6 pm, Saturday, April 6 and 2 pm, Sunday, April 7 at The Roxy in Hopkins.

The cast and crew are front: Jackie Wray, Amy Richards, Sadee Clapp, Casey Wray, Arianna Jimenez, Addalea Barcus; back: Kately Parman, Gannon Volner, Morgan Pope, Sydney Whipple and Olivia Renfro.