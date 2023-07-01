Gary Wayne Tibbetts, 75, Burlington Jct, died Monday, June 26, 2023.

He was born May 27, 1948, in Maryville, to Harold and Alma Willbanks Tibbetts.

On December 27, 1970, he married Judith Diane Seipel. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2022.

Mr. Tibbetts was a general handyman.

He was a baptized member of the Maryville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Mr. Tibbetts’ body has been cremated. Graveside memorial service will be held at 10 am Saturday, July 8 at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

