Katie Lininger is the newest employee at the Nodaway News Leader, joining as an ad and layout designer.

Lininger, a Colorado native, moved to Rock Port when she was 11 and went on to graduate high school there. She is currently enrolled at Northwest Missouri State University, earning a degree in digital media, with an emphasis in visual imaging. Lininger has liked the experience of working at a newspaper so far.

“I love it. I’ve been interested in working in newspaper design since I first started studying design in college, and this position is perfect,” Lininger said. “I’ve enjoyed working with Blake, but I am excited to work independently and implement more of my own creative skill set into the paper.”

Blake Whitaker, who has had the position since last fall, will be graduating from Northwest Missouri State University this spring and moving to St. Louis.

“We have enjoyed having Blake on the NNL staff as his freshness to the position was welcomed,” said Kay Wilson, NNL publisher-editor.

She continued, “The red carpet has been rolled out for Katie to come on board. Her passion for newspaper design will have an outlet that she will enjoy along with our readers.”