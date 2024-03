The last day for candidate filing for the August 6 Primary Election is at 5 pm, Tuesday, March 26.

The Nodaway County positions that are open for filing and people who have filed are: Nodaway County North Commissioner, Chris Burns; South Commissioner, Jason Weir, Scott Walk; Public Administrator, Lori Burns; Collector Treasurer, Amber Newham; Assessor, Rex Wallace; Coroner, David Merrill and Surveyor, Adam Teale.