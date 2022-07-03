The Maryville Chamber of Commerce recently had a shift of leadership roles within the board of directors.

Tyler Tapps, a Northwest Missouri State University associate professor of recreation, has served on the board since 2020, and was elected to the vice president role earlier this year after serving as secretary/treasurer in 2021. He will now undertake the presidential reins of the organization with the resignation of David Baker.

Nate Jaster, Maryville HyVee store director, has served on the board dutifully since 2019 moved up to the vice-president spot.

Both will complete the remainder of the year in their newly elected positions.

“We’re grateful for their leadership,” noted Amy Gessert, Chamber executive director.

The board also filled two vacant positions this morning by appointments per the bylaws. Those were Keitha Clapp and Anne Long.