The Nodaway County Commission has reopened the CARES Act monies to aid small business firms and civic organizations in the county that have not received any monies yet.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer, reported the criteria to apply is the same as the earlier round of fund distribution.

On June 11, the Nodaway County Commission opened the call to the businesses and nonprofit organizations in Nodaway County. Applications are being accepted for a business grant of up to $5,000; applications can be found at: nodawaycountymo.us and returned to Jenkins by mail to 403 N. Market, Room 204, Maryville, MO 64468 or by email at nodcollector.treasurer@gmail. com by the close of business September 15.

The commission will review and award the grants.

Eligible businesses include for-profit, nonprofit, independently owned business or independently operated franchise, physically located within the borders of Nodaway County that employ 1 to 40 fulltime employees. Owners should be included in the employee count; sole proprietorships are eligible.

Funds may be used for expenditures such rent/loan payments, property insurance and utilities from March 1 through current time.

Funds are expected to be near $500,000 in total and will be awarded based on the business needs assessment.