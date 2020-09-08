Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces one Nodaway County, Missouri resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The seventh death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a male between 90-99 years of age.

 639 confirmed cases

 192 active cases

 440 released from isolation

 17 total hospitalizations

 6 current hospitalizations

 7 deaths

The affected individual is a female between 50-59 years of age. If you have not been contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with this individual and not at increased risk for this virus.

There is continued community transmission of COVID-19. The health department strongly urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.