The Nodaway Chorale will launch its fall rehearsal season at 7 pm, Monday, September 9 at First Christian Church, Third and Buchanan Streets, Maryville.

Rehearsals, in preparation for a December Holiday Concert, will continue each Monday from 7 to 9 pm at the same location.

The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with over 50 singers from various communities in the region and a mission of setting in motion in the community an appreciation, appetite, and affinity for choral music.

Music Director Jim Rash notes, “As the area’s foremost community chorus, we’re looking forward to preparing an appealing program of seasonal holiday music. We’re pleased that the number of active singers continues to increase, and we invite anybody who loves to sing to join us. Our chorus is composed of educators, office workers, healthcare professionals, writers, pastors, businesspersons, high school and university students, and retirees, all of whom love singing with friends.”

Rash added, “Coming off a record-setting spring concert, we are excited to get back to work preparing for our December Holiday Concert. As always, we will be presenting a diverse array of music including both well-known sacred and secular holiday tunes and even a touch of holiday humor.” Rash continues, “We’re also thrilled to announce that we will be joined for the sixth year by Maryville High School Spectrum Chorus as Guest Performers, plus we’ll again welcome, as special instrumentalists, the 10th Street Brass.”