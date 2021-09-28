The Nodaway Chorale Board of Trustees has announced that the group will resume activities launching a fall rehearsal season at 7 pm, Monday, October 4, at First Christian Church, Third and Buchanan Streets, Maryville.

Rehearsals, in preparation for a December Holiday Concert, will continue from 7 to 9 pm, each Monday at the same location.

“The primary factors in our decision,” states Marilyn Rhea, president of the board of trustees, “are, first, that we feel we must demonstrate to our community that the Chorale continues to exist to share the power and beauty of choral music and, secondly, we are fully confident that our musical leadership will take all necessary actions to provide for a safe experience for both singers and the audience in rehearsals and at our concert.”

Music Director Jim Rash notes, “After a much longer “intermission” than we ever imagined, we are both thrilled and thankful that over 30 returning and new singers have committed to participate this fall. This season will, of course, be different than any in our 15-year history. We will emphasize singing safely, using significant physical distancing and abiding by all health safety measures required by our host venues, local, state, and federal entities.”

“As the area’s premier community chorus, we look forward to preparing an exciting program of seasonal holiday music,” Rash adds. “We invite anybody who loves to sing to join us. Our chorus is composed of educators, office workers, healthcare workers, writers, businesspersons, high school and university students, and retirees, all of whom love singing with friends.”

The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with singers from various communities in the county. For more information email, info@nodawaychorale.org or visit their website, nodawaychorale.org or Facebook page @NodawayChorale.