The Nodaway Chorale will present a concert of holiday vocal music at 4 pm, Sunday, December 11, at Schneider Performing Arts Center, Maryville High School, 1501 South Munn Street, Maryville.

The theme of the concert is “Holiday Tapestry.”

Chorale Music Director Jim Rash explains, “With thousands of holiday music titles of every type and taste, and with our emphasis the past few seasons on presenting the widest possible array of musical styles, the theme accurately portrays our December concert. The chorale will perform an eclectic mixture of choral selections from traditional to sacred to movie songs to Caribbean folk.”

Tentative concert selections include well-known compositions such as “The First Noel,” arranged by Dan Forrest, the beloved “O Holy Night,” “Halle, Halle, Halle” a Caribbean folk carol, “Yes, Virginia, There’s a Santa Claus,” and “Light One Candle,” made famous by Peter, Paul, and Mary.

Sharing the stage with the Nodaway Chorale will be special guest performers the Spectrum Chorus from Maryville High School, directed by Vanessa Parsons.

Parsons shares, “Spectrum is pleased to continue the tradition of performing with the Nodaway Chorale again this year. It provides a wonderful opportunity for the singers to perform for an audience that may not have heard them before. Plus,” she adds, “it’s most important for the students to be able to serve the community by sharing their talents.”

Rash adds, “Both the Nodaway Chorale and MHS Spectrum are accomplished choral singers. At past concerts, however, the audience has experienced incredibly special musical moments as the energy on stage skyrockets and elicits chills and occasional tears when the two groups sing as one.”

Admission is free. Tax-deductible donations at the door are encouraged. The Nodaway Chorale is a non-profit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with over 40 singers from several communities in the county.