The Graham United Methodist Church is holding a lunch benefit for the Christmas Adopt-a-Child program from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, December 11 in the fellowship hall. The menu includes beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, hot rolls, desserts and drinks.

It is freewill donation and the proceeds will provide clothing, hygiene items and toys for Nodaway-Holt community children, plus a family food basket.