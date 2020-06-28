For small amounts of mixed paper, cardboard and aluminum, collection bins will be set up in the northwest corner of the sheltered workshop property. Drop-off at the bins will be available 24-hours a day. No plastic, tin or glass will be accepted.
For larger loads, call 660.562.2928 and ask for Nicki, to make arrangements for drop off. The building and fenced area are locked and secured.
The workshop will allow the recyclables to set or have “air-time” before the certified employees touch it.
“We are following every safety precaution we can, while supplying dignified employment for our certified employees,” NOCOMO Manager Nicki Samson said.
