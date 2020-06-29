The Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville, will reopen Monday, July 6.

The decision was made by the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate at the board meeting on June 17. Tables will be moved to facilitate social distancing. Masks are recommended but not required. The staff will wear masks. There will be no self-serve and the buffet will be staffed by employees. There are plans for extra sanitizing.

The senior center has been closed since March 23 because of COVID-19. All activities will be available, including the pool table, exercise equipment and playing cards. To-go meals will be available alongside the dine-in meals.

The meeting was held at the senior center and via Zoom.

For the month of May, the center served 424 picked-up and staff meals, and 1,858 home-delivered meals. The senior center served meals for 20 days in May.

The board decided to invest a $100,000 donation from an estate with the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri. The donation was received in May and the investment was completed after the board meeting.

The senior center utilized funds from the federal Payroll Protection Plan for the employees’ wages during COVID-19. The board determined to pay the eight employees an additional one-time bonus of $1,000 each.

At the July meeting, the dates for nominations of board candidates and for the voting period will be set.

The Fiscal Management Plan policy was updated and approved. The Investment of Funds, a new policy, was reviewed and approved.