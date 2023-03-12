The Nodaway News Leader is accepting submissions of poetry from youth in celebration of National Poetry Month in April.

Original poems written by children who are in kindergarten through high school can vie for a $25 first place prize, plus the opportunity to have their work published in the Nodaway News Leader. All types of poetry will be accepted.

“Our readers as well as our staff look forward to this annual competition,” said Kay Wilson, NNL publisher-owner. “While poetry is not the standard style of communication that a newspaper reader is accustomed to seeing, we realize the importance of all forms of communication in today’s world. Poetry is one of the oldest ways to share one’s thoughts, ideas and feelings. It is great to build up our youth and encourage them to write.”

There are three divisions of the contest: kindergarten through third grade, fourth through seventh grade and eighth grade through high school. The deadline for the contest is Friday, March 31. Submissions may be made through the mail, PO Box 373, Maryville, MO 64468; through email at nnl@nodawaynews.com; or by dropping the poem by the NNL at 116 East Third. All poems should include the title of poem, name of author, school and grade level.