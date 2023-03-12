North Nodaway Junior Morgan Pope has been elected the district FBLA president.

She will oversee 26 schools’ FBLA by running district meetings and plan competitions.

Pope has served as NN FBLA president and District 1 secretary. She decided to run for the position to enhance her leadership skills. She said FBLA is a great way to learn business skills and have fun.

Pope’s future plans include attending college and then becoming a teacher. “I’m going to stay in high school forever.”

High School Principal Roger Johnson said, “She’ll be a great district president because she has tremendous leadership, organizational and time management skills.”