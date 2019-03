Wine Down Wednesday: Spring Fling will be from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, Wednesday, March 27 at Oak Pointe, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville.

The event provides the opportunity to enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and drinks while networking with professionals.

RSVP by Monday, March 25 to Stephanie at 660.562.277 or sreed@provisionliving.com.