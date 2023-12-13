Northeast Nodaway is hosting a family and community board game night from 4:30 to 6 pm, Thursday, December 14 in the NEN cafeteria.

Shea Gladman, sixth grade instructor, received a MSTA Northwest Region Classroom grant and the Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees grant. The proceeds of these grants were used to acquire classroom games that encourage critical thinking, problem solving, cause and effect, collaboration/teamwork and STEM.

This event is a chance to experience these games. There will be snacks and prizes. For more information, email sgladman@nen.k12.mo.us.