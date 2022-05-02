By Morgan Guyer

Northeast Nodaway moved to 11-0 on the season after defeating East Atchison 5-0 on April 23.

The game took place after the commemoration of the school’s new track and baseball field.

Junior Dylan McIntyre led the way for the Bluejays, pitching a complete game with nine strikeouts and the shutout. It was the team’s fifth shutout of the season thus far.

Head Coach Vance Proffitt liked what he saw from his pitcher.

“He did his job, and we’re on to the next one,” Proffitt said.

Northeast Nodaway came out the gate hot offensively as well, scoring three runs through the first two innings. After the late inning comeback against South Holt, Proffitt knew a good start was important for this matchup.

“I thought we cut out some nerves. Every game from here on out for us is big with the lead in conference,” Proffitt said. “Getting an early start really helped Dylan settle in. Getting three runs early on was a big part of what we did today.”

Alongside his pitching performance, McIntyre was 2-4 from the plate with two RBIs. Senior Colton Swalley also went 2-4 with a single and double while driving in a run. The Bluejay bats cooled off as the game went along, but they were able to grab some insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings to make sure the result was certain.

As Northeast Nodaway enters the final games of the season, expectations are high for the undefeated ballclub.

“I stay on them, sometimes I’m probably a little rougher on them than I should be. This team understands what we’re looking for,” Proffitt said. Our main goal is still to win the conference and go after a district title. We can’t do that just because of what happened behind us, so we’re looking one game ahead.”