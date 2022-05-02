The closure of Interstate 229 for a bridge rehabilitation project has been extended as follows:

Now through May 9: CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) to Highland Avenue, mile marker 6.4 – 7.4

May 10 – 12: CLOSED from U.S. Route 36 to Highland Avenue, including all ramps between these two points, mile marker 4.8 – 7.4

Contractors from PCi Roads, Inc. had hoped to reopen the roadway at the end of April, but several factors have extended the closure through mid-May. A bridge joint deteriorated more rapidly than expected last winter and needed to be replaced. Because the contractor was already in place, this additional bridge joint was added to their contract. This, plus cold weather and rain delays have pushed the reopening back two weeks.

Every year, MoDOT maintenance crews close the double-decker bridge to complete routine maintenance tasks. To minimize the impact to the public, MoDOT has coordinated efforts with the contractor to use the additional closure time to complete this work which includes concrete repairs to the bridge decks. These repairs require jackhammering on the upper deck, which means closing the lower deck for the safety of the traveling public.

In addition to the concrete repairs, multiple maintenance crews will mobilize during the three-day full closure of the double-decker bridge to complete drain clearing, flushing roadway surfaces of winter debris and salt accumulation, lighting and sign repairs, and repair and replacement of sand barrel traffic control devices at the Stockyards Expressway exit.

During the extended closure, motorists will continue to be directed over a signed detour on I-29 and U.S. Route 36.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

While at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.