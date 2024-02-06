By Kathyrn Rice

Mia Nelson is the new Nodaway County Senior Center administrator as of January 1.

“I debated for a while,” she said about taking the position. “I have a passion for seniors. I feel like they’re a group who are overlooked and sometimes neglected.”

Her plans are “to keep the center going, keep the activities going, to have a safe place where seniors can come to socialize and to be able to offer help and guidance if they need it.”

The senior center will keep the current activities including card games and tai chi. Nelson said everyone enjoys them and the activities will continue.

Nelson is planning to hold the craft fairs, currently one in the spring and fall. Another may be added. All the meetings currently held at the senior center will continue to be held there.

Due to rising costs, the senior center meal will rise to $7 each as of Thursday, February 15. The noon meal is served from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Nelson’s other goals include getting the senior center name out in the public more often.

“Just so people know what we do here, what services we offer and what we can do for seniors,” Nelson said.

“We’re going to be revamping the Angel Program which helps seniors over 60 who fall within the poverty guidelines,” Nelson said. “We want to make it a more efficient program.”

The Angel Program is funded through donations from churches, organizations and individuals. It doesn’t receive any state or federal funding.

Nelson plans to work on the Nodaway County Senior Center’s finances. Presently the center doesn’t receive any state or federal funding.

“We need to get more money coming in the door so we can keep the facility open,” Nelson said.

The Nodaway County Senior Center has qualified for the Missouri Tax Credit program. Those giving donations to the center can qualify for a 50 percent tax credit. For more information, contact Nelson at 660.562.3999.

She is looking for ideas for fundraisers and suggestions on events people want to see at the center.

The senior center is planning to get a message board sign and will rent the message space.

The center is always looking for volunteers and drivers to deliver the home-delivered meals in Maryville and Nodaway County.

Nelson and her husband, Daniel, have two children, Logan and Mckenzie. Mckenzie will be married in May. The Nelsons raise alpacas, goats, donkeys, mules and chickens on their “Funny Farm.” They have lived in the area for 25 years.

The senior center facility is available for rent. The rental rates are $75 for four hours, a whole day is $150 and if a weekend is desired call Nelson for the rate. The kitchen use is not included in the rentals.

The hours at the senior center are 7 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday.