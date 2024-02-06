At the January 17 Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees meeting, Stopp & VanHoy CPAs and Business Advisors, LLC, Creve Coeur, was selected as the auditor for the 2022-23 bi-annual audit.

Stopp & VanHoy was the only company that submitted a bid for the audit. The company also performed the 2020-21 audit. This time the bid was for $12,000, which was an increase.

The board also reviewed three requests for proposals from three local banks, Bank Midwest, Connections and Nodaway Valley Bank. One RFP was not received by the deadline and was not considered. After discussion, the board voted to move its banking business to Nodaway Valley Bank.

The board reviewed the 2023 income and expenses for the year. The amounts were compared to the 2023 budget. Income was $672,256.08. Expenses were $594,441.93, 94 percent of budgeted amount.

Administrator Tom Patterson gave a 2024 budget statement. Under revenues he said, “Variations between years are due to fluctuations in federal and state contract dollars, amount of services provided and local tax revenues received. Availability of contracts are determined by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Projected revenues for 2024 are $695,757.”

Under expenses, Patterson said, “Actual expenses increased approximately 6.1 percent between 2022 and 2023… “Increased medical supply expenses, primarily vaccines, election costs and general increase costs of service account for a bulk of the increase between years. A van was purchased and fully reimbursed by state contract.

“Projected expenses for 2024 are $689,840. Projects planned for 2024 account for most of the increase in projected expenses. These include a building generator, meeting room media, website, printer replacement and the project to improve drainage and repair any moisture damaged walls and floors on the south end of the building.”

In December 2023, there were 222 cases of COVID reported, 28 cases of influenza A and 34 cases of influenza B.

Environmental Public Health Specialist Jack Hunsucker reported he had 262 total Nodaway County inspections in 2023 and 83 total Atchison County inspections.

The health center will be on the April 2 ballot as there are three board positions open and only two people have filed.

Patterson reported, “Flu levels are moderate. COVID levels remain elevated but I believe we may be seeing the early trend downward after the increases which were anticipated at the end of year.”

The health center insurance went from $4,900 in 2023 to $5,952 in 2024. The insurance is with United Fire/Addison through Jackson RMI Insurance, Maryville. Replacement cost for the building is $1,670,400.