Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) announced recently the hiring of Kim Mildward to the position as project manager, effective Friday, March 15.

Mildward understands the crucial role economic development plays in creating lasting prosperity for the region. She has been hired as project manager to ensure the success or project initiatives and will contribute to the successful delivery of key projects and workstreams.

“I am delighted to join Nodaway County Economic Development as a project manager. This role presents an exciting opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the growth and prosperity of our county. I am eager to leverage my skills and passion for economic development to foster innovation, create opportunities and build a vibrant future for Nodaway County and its residents,” Mildward said.

Mildward is an experienced economic development professional with a demonstrated history of project and grant coordination. She served as economic development planner with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (ReCOG). During her 25 years at ReCOG, Mildward served in various roles including one-stop operator and director of workforce development programs.

Mildward is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University with a master’s degree in education and an undergraduate degree in government.

“Having worked with Kim in various capacities over the years, we’re thrilled to have her join the NCED team,” Josh McKim, executive director of the NCED. “Kim brings business development and program experience that will be vital in fulfilling the county’s mission to expand economic opportunities.”

NCED is the economic development organization in Nodaway County. NCED works with existing retail, commercial, industrial and agricultural partners with the goal of improving the quality of life of Nodaway County residents, attracting private investment, creating jobs and augmenting the tax base.