The boys will play volleyball while the girls coach Ironman Volleyball at 6 pm, Tuesday, February 27 at West Nodaway High School. Admission is $1. There will be a freewill donation taco bar beginning at 5:30 pm. The meal is provided by Nodaway Valley Youth Tackle Football. An informational meeting for parents of youth in current grades three through five be at 7:30 pm in the high school commons.