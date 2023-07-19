The Olaf cast of “Frozen Jr.” does a walk-through of a musical number during rehearsals for the performances Friday through Sunday, July 21-23. Some of the cast members are Madi Wood, Henry O’Gwin, Hannah Steffen, Pippa O’Gwin, Marleigh Weichinger, Penny Cochenour, Gracelyn Wood and Alanah Devers.

Olaf cast will perform at 7 pm, Friday, July 21 and 2 pm, Saturday, July 22. The Sven cast will perform at 7 pm, Saturday, July 22 and 2 pm, Sunday, July 23. Cost is $6 per ticket and may be purchased at the door before showtime. To purchase ahead, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/ 75417.

There are approximately 120 actors in the two casts ranging in age from second graders to ninth graders. Directors are Jacqui Conn and Erica Wheeler, five students are the tech crew, 15 teenage volunteers, 40 adult volunteers, Chief Organizer Jill Baker and Technical Directors Tye Parsons and Pat Immel.