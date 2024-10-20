Missouri Western State University’s College of Liberal Arts will host a panel discussion on political polarization at 6:30 pm, Monday, October 21 in the Theater Room at the East Hills Library, 502 N. Woodbine, St. Joseph.

The free event, titled “Donkeys, Elephants, and All the Drama: Political Polarization in the United States,” is designed to connect the area to Missouri Western while providing a public service in the days before the election.

The panel will explore how the liberal arts can help people understand aspects of polarization through the following frameworks:

• History of Political Polarization: Dr. Dominic DeBrincat, social sciences and humanities and school of fine arts chair

• Rhetoric of Polarization: Dr. David McMahan, department of communication chair

• Social Dynamics of Polarization, Dr. Kelly Henry, department of psychology chair

• Contemporary Polarized Landscape, Dr. Ed Taylor, interim assistant dean, College of Liberal Arts

Each panelist will briefly present on their topic with time for discussion and audience questions to follow. All members of the area are invited to join the conversation exploring how individuals’ choices can help find the lost middle of the American political landscape.