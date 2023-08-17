Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Shawn P. Skoglund, commanding officer Troop H, announces Troop H is offering a boating safety course.

This approved course meets the national boating educational standard.

Missouri law requires everyone born after January 1, 1984, who operates a vessel on Missouri lakes to possess a certified boating safety education card. This includes personal watercraft operators.

This course will be offered from 8 am to 4 pm, August 19 at Troop H Headquarters, 3525 North Belt Highway, in St. Joseph. There will be a break for lunch, but it will not be provided. The classroom course provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol is free, but registration is required. For more information, to register for the course, or to obtain a complete listing of where other courses are being offered, you may visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website mshp.dps.missouri.gov/WP02Web/ app/safetyEdClasses. Troop H Headquarters contact number is 816.387.2345.

Participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to order a boater safety certification card for $15. The boater safety certification card does not expire and does not need to be renewed.