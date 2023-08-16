The 135th Annual Hopkins Picnic is Thursday, August 17 through Saturday, August 19.

Joe’s Old Fashioned Fun Carnival and Photo Booths are selling arm bands for rides at $25 for the rides from 6 pm to close, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There are no advanced sales.

Daily events at the picnic include the quilt show, craft displays, food, games and bingo. Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs for the free stage shows.

Thursday events are: pet show, 5 pm; Little Mr. and Miss Hopkins contest on the main stage, 7 pm; Rocking D Band with Brooke Turning on main stage.

Friday: talent show on Main Stage, 6 pm; Trainwrek on Main Stage, 8 pm.

Saturday: breakfast, outside of community building, 7 to 9 am; parade and kiddie parade, 10 am; gramps and granny show for birth to four years, 3 pm; cornhole tournament, M&M Pub and Grub, TBA; Safety Alley featuring Hopkins Fire Department, Nodaway County Firefighters and First Responders; kids pedal pull, 5 pm; male beauty pageant, 7 pm; Phil Forney Band on main stage; prize drawing, 10 pm.

Sunday: Community Church service at the Hopkins First Christian Church, sponsored by Council of Churches, 10:30 am.

The Hopkins Picnic is sponsored by the Hopkins Community Club.