The Maryville Parks and Recreation Board met on May 20, where reports were read.

Reports

Recreation Supervisor Kristi McLain and Sports Coordinator Emily Dew. The youth spring soccer league finished on May 18, and the youth softball, baseball and t-ball games have started with 192 participants. Co-ed Softball registration opens May 27 and the adult softball league is currently ongoing with seven teams.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. The Facebook page reach is up 40 percent, and the Instagram page reach is up 67 percent. All summer camp counselors have been hired. There will be summer concerts from 7 to 9 on June 8, July 27 and August 10.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Peve. Weekly mowing of the parks continues, and all of the park restrooms have been deep cleaned and power-washed. The MAC has been prepared for water and opening, and also the Thomson Splash is also being prepped.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. The building HVAC continues to be working as expected. Northwest A/V installed equipment in the North meeting room. The MCC will be working with Maryville R-II during summer school to help students with community services hours.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. The MCC is fully staffed, and there are currently 146 members utilizing the Optum/United Healthcare membership. Pickleball has continued to be busy with multiple groups playing throughout the day and weekends. MCC admittance, class participation, memberships and membership revenues are all up from this time last year. 35 lifeguards have been hired, and training took place on May 23 and May 24. Swim team registration is now closed, with over 75 signed up.

Director Jeff Stubblefield. The DWP and Beal Park ballfields are done and staff is very pleased. The batting cage is also completed and getting used. Stubblefield continues to work on multiple projects, including Judah Park bridges, Sunrise Bark Park and the MCC parking lot. April was a good month for financials, as spring activities began. Revenues are overall up across the board.

The board approved a landscaping bid for Thomson Splashpad from Moffet Nurseries, St, Joseph, for $12,975.