At the September 18 Maryville Parks and Recreation meeting, the board approved the FY 24 budget, which was also approved at the September 29 Maryville City Council Meeting.

The MPR estimated expenses for the budget are the following categories. Personnel services, contractual services, commodities, other charges and capital improvements.

Personnel services. Five percent COLA for full-time staff; Merit increases also included; 15 percent projected increase in health insurance costs.

Contractual services. $8,000 for staff travel and training; $6,000 for MPR’s share of city audit; $43,700 for aquatic feasibility study; $55,000 for fees; $25,000 for events; $60,000 for mowing/fertilizer contract, trash landfill fees and tree maintenance; $12,700 for service contracts; $4,000 for background checks.

Commodities. $45,000 for park and facility repairs and maintenance; $49,000 for recreation equipment and supplies; $15,000 for janitorial supplies; $22,000 for fuel and diesel; $25,000 for chemicals at MAC and Thomson Splash Pad; $10,000 for filters at Thomson Splash Pad; $19,000 for concession supplies; $16,000 for portable gym bleachers.

Other charges. $105,000 for insurance, property and liability.

Capital Improvements. $450,000 for ballfield improvements and batting cages at DWP; $125,000 for replacement of wooden Judah Park Bridge; $125,000 for Sunrise Bark Park; $70,000 for slides gel coat/painting at MAC; $50,000 for main heater at MAC; $25,000 for north meeting room renovation at MCC; $15,000 for sidewalk repairs at MCC; $10,000 for security cameras at MCC.

The MPR estimated revenues are the following.

$702,000 in real estate and personal property taxes; $957,000 in sales and use taxes; $522,000 in service fees; $30,000 in other fees.

The total estimated revenues for FY24 is $2,212,889, and total estimated expenses is $2,819,953.

The projected park fund balance as of October 1, 2023 is $1,019,880, and with a projected deficit of $607,064, the projected fund balance on October 1, 2024 is $412,816.