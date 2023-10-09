At the September 20 Nodaway County Health Center Board meeting, the board looked at the financial picture of the health healthcenter.

Administrator Tom Patterson reviewed how bills were paid by the health center. These methods include online pay, auto pay, debit card and check payment, he presented the timing of payment to accounts payable.

After discussion, it was decided to convert any bill to electronic payment where feasible. There will be no change in documentation for grants and the bi-yearly audits, Patterson said. There are 31 accounts that could be switched from check payments. This will save the health center postage, envelopes and check costs.

Patterson contacted area financial institutes on CD rates. The board had indicated some of the excess funds in the checking account should be put into short-term CDs. As of August 31, the checking account had $554,981.11. Rates were received from Bank Midwest, Nodaway Valley Bank, Edward Jones, Southern Bank, Connections Bank and US Bank.

After discussion, it was decided to put $100,000 in a three-month CD paying 5.4 percent with Edward Jones and $50,000 in a 15 month CD paying 5.5 percent at Southern Bank, as long as the health center qualified for the “CD Specials.”

Next, Patterson will explore bidding of banking services for the health center.

It was approved for Patterson to get the next larger size of bank security box costing $45 a year versus the current $30 size.

Next month the board will look at budget adjustments.

In the monthly reports, two cases of flu were reported and 65 cases of COVID.

Health Educator Suzanne Von Behren has resigned and is taking a position as a wellness educator with Northwest Missouri State University. The blood pressure screenings have been paused until the health center fills that position.

In an effort to assist with the transition, Von Behren compiled the following list:

• Maternal child health block grant staff contact info,

• Events, categorized by month with contact info,

• Monthly meetings with when, where and contact info,

• Mental Health Resource Guide,

• Flyers she has created,

• Health observances day/month calendars,

• And her personal contact information, so she can be of assistance, “if desired.”

Patterson said he was looking to rehiring the health educator at the beginning of 2024. He has some help lined up for flu clinics this year. The public health infrastructure grant has approved the health center’s budget application which included it adding a mental health specialist role next year.

The health center is expecting a shipment of COVID vaccine. “These vaccines are now only available to providers through purchasing, like other private vaccines.” This means, individuals receiving COVID shots will be paying through insurance or other means.

“I submitted a request to utilize ELC ED grant extension contract funding to help with a project to address the water entry problem,” Patterson said. “The contract will assist with improving local health department capacity to respond to future disease outbreaks and pandemics. This may include personnel, system upgrades, supplies, equipment such as generators, computers, vehicles and renovations where needed with special approval.”