Brian Mills will be presenting “A New Kind of Diversity” at 6 pm, Thursday, October 19 at the First Christian Church, 201 West Third, Maryville.

The event is free due to the sponsorship of the Maryville Optimist Club.

Mills’ message, fitting for all age groups, will speak to the ability to understand by learning to connect, communicate and bring value to all people, no matter their age.

“I met Brian Mills at a conference, and I was impressed with his message. When I asked if he would come to Maryville, he volunteered to make the trip,” noted Optimist President Trudy Kinman. “As I get older, I sometimes find that I criticize younger people instead of realizing the fact that it is 2023! He encourages all of us to embrace new ideas, get motivated, and work together to help others.”

As an executive director of The John Maxwell Team, Mills is certified to facilitate, speak, train and coach individuals and groups in the areas of leadership development, professional skills and personal growth. In addition to being a John Maxwell Certified Team member.

Mills is the founder and president of 252Leadership, which is a Bible-based foundation for leadership training and growth.

“Maxwell notes leadership is influence, nothing more and nothing less. Stature is influence,” says Mills. “Whether people are in middle school, high school, retired or somewhere in between 252leadership can help with leadership skills and training, however most importantly it can provide the coaching needed for the application of these skills.”

Northwest Campus Ministries, Maryville churches unite for prayer walk

Northwest Campus Ministries and Maryville Churches are joining for “Power of Prayer, Spending time in intentional prayer over Northwest” at 2 pm, Sunday, October 15 at Northwest Missouri State University.

The prayer walk will kick off just outside the Gaunt house, the president’s house on the Northwest campus. There will be opening remarks and a prayer, then the prayer walk will proceed throughout the campus.

It will end with closing remarks and prayer again at the Gaunt house about 2:50 pm.