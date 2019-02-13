The Maryville Public Arts Committee (MPAC) is conducting a contest for the mural design to be placed on the wall of the upcoming pocket park located on the southwest corner of Third and Main streets, Maryville.

The committee is looking for a clean, simple design which will provide photo opportunities for visitors, tourists, students and community members. Lettering should be from six to eight feet in height. The deadline for submission is May 1. The winner will be unveiled at MPAC’s Art, Rhythm and Brews on Friday, May 17 and will receive $100 in Maryville Chamber bucks.

All entries become the property of MPAC.

The design may be submitted on MPAC’s website, maryvillepublicart.org/submit-design, emailed to MPAC President Mark Hendrix at mhendrix@nwmissouri.edu or dropped off at the Nodaway News Leader, 116 East Third Street, Maryville.