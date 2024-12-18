The Mozingo Advisory Board met November 18, and were presented with park updates from Director Jordyn Greenhaw.

The Haunted Campground had a fantastic turnout, with over 5,000 people attending the event. RV parks had a discount for the entire week leading up to the event.

Greenhaw also noted the Visitors Center is nearing completion, as furniture has been delivered and is being assembled. She has officially moved her office over there, and staff is hoping to have a soft opening sometime in December.

There is also currently a survey out on the Facebook page that is asking park goers what they would like to see as products to be purchased within the Visitors Center.

There are currently RFPs out for various projects throughout the park, including Event Center painting, HVAC for the Golf Maintenance building and a Compact Track Loader for park maintenance.

Staff has also been focused on several off-season projects, and preparing for the spring. Staff is being encouraged to seek out conferences and training opportunities to host at the Event Center, plus they can bring back valuable information to be used for the current park operations. The park recently posted an assistant director position to be filled, which garnered nearly 30 applicants. That number has been narrowed down to four, and Greenhaw is hoping to offer that position soon.