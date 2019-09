Freedom of Road Riders, Local 26, Maryville, invites all interested motorcyclists to participate in Tuesday evening supper rides. Kickstands up at 6 pm at Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville.

The end of the season rides are October 1, Junction Cafe, Bedford, IA; October 8, Good Time Charlie’s, Skidmore; October 15, Highway 136 Roadhouse, Burlington Jct.; October 22, Tuck Point, Ravenwood; and the final ride on October 29 will be riders’ choice of destination.