Charles “Randy” Radmer, DO, has joined Mosaic Specialty Care – West’s complement of family medicine physicians.

He will see patients in the Maryville clinic on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with continued coverage at Mosaic Family Care – Savannah on Wednesday.

Dr. Radmer completed his undergraduate degree at Northwest Missouri State University before attending medical school at Des Moines University. He completed his internship and fellowship at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Radmer served several years of active duty military service in the US Army and has been deployed to a variety of countries and locations. He continues to serve in the National Guard.

As a family medicine provider, Radmer sees all ages of patients. His experience covers sports medicine, cardiology, urgent care and other typical office conditions.