By Kathryn Rice

The third annual Northwest Missouri Moon Festival is growing into a three-day event this year, Friday through Sunday, October 4-6 the Make It Maryville Board of Directors announced.

The Moon Fest is located on the grounds of The Hangar, 1602 South Main Street, Maryville. The festival stage is 50 percent larger than last year’s and will feature 11 bands. It has state-of-the-art sound equipment and a nine by 17 foot video screen. The event has something for everyone during the weekend-long festival packed with classic rock and Christian music.

A&M Amusements will have bouncy houses Saturday where children can jump all they want until dusk for just $10. Sparkle Feather Face Painting will be doing free face painting from 2 to 6 pm, Saturday and 2 to 8 pm, Sunday.

Friday night starts with The Busch Pilots, a local returning favorite, in the beer garden at 7:30 pm, Friday, October 4.

On Saturday the gates open at 11 am. John Marriott and the Missouri Moon Band will kick off the musical selections at 2 pm, followed by Pure Prairie League, Orleans, Firefall and The Ozark Mountain Daredevils. Whiskey Mash Band, a bluegrass band will be performing in the beer garden to finish the night.

Sunday will feature Christian music performers NextEra, Seph Schlueter, Tasha Layton and the headliner, Newsboys.

Tickets are on sale now at northwestmissourimoonfestival. com. Family and group packages are available. For groups larger than 20, contact Holly Kay Cronk at 660.254.4888.