Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/20/24. The motion passed.

Accounts Payable: Checks #84873-84898.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; to American Equipment for vehicle maintenance.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Nodaway Township Financial Statement.

Sheriff’s Department’s Captain Austin Hann discussed office updates.

Reviewed and approved the 2025 Property & Equipment MoPERM renewal.

Debbie Bennett, University of Missouri Extension nutrition and health specialist, met with the commission to discuss the process to work on the food desert issue in Maryville and northern Nodaway County.

Reviewed an email from Major Scott Wedlock and Zachary Nuzzolilo, Continental Fire Sprinkler Company regarding the install date for the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant. A tentative date of September 20, 2024 has been set. Nuzzolilo will be in touch to set a date to come recheck items before the install date.

The Commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, looked at a ditch issue on Road #477 in Polk Township, inspected Road #1056 also in Polk Township and a culvert on Road #971 in Grant Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Spoke with Bill Emery, Emery Hauling, regarding updates on township hauling of CART Rock. Also spoke with Jeff Meyer, Jackson Township trustee, regarding road rock.

Took a call from Duke Middleton, regarding setting up an inspection time for the boiler at the Courthouse. Placed a call to IHP regarding boiler status for inspection.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 8/27/2024.