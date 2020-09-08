Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces two Nodaway County, Missouri residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 641 confirmed cases

 166 active cases

 468 released from isolation

 17 total hospitalizations

 5 current hospitalizations

 7 deaths

 21% positive rate (Aug. 26 – Sept. 2)

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 40-49 years of age

 1 male between 50-59 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.

There is continued community transmission of COVID-19. The health department strongly urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.

If you are sick with a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea, please call your health care provider before visiting for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.