September 1, 2020

Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Stiens seconded the motion. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/27/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: MEI invoice for yearly maintenance contract; Tyler Technologies invoice for software maintenance; invoice for special prosecuting attorney, David A. Baird; clerk fee report; accounts payable, checks #76973-76997.

Requisitions: County clerk to MTE for equipment; sheriff to MTE for equipment; to GT Distributors for equipment; road and bridge to Murphy’s for repairs.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: LEPC meeting invite from Christy Forney, emergency manager; letter from concerned parent re: COVID guidelines and students; Grant Township financial statement; Missouri Association of Counties Achievement Award Competition information.

The commission received a call from a citizen regarding the state of the Courthouse grounds.

Steve Hobbs, Audrain County presiding commissioner, Alan Winders, east district commissioner and Roger Young, former commissioner, all of Audrain County, visited with the commission and Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor regarding wind projects, with Tenaska as a main topic. Also present: Chris Wallace, Nodaway County Extension Council.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, regarding potential trading of BRO dollars. Macias has made first contact with one, but will send a list to the commission.

A listing of townships current status with CART Rock deliveries was reviewed.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 9/3/2020. The motion passed.

September 3, 2020

Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy county Clerk.

Commissioner Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/1/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Invoices for road and bridge, repair and maintenance, recorder fees month of August, and payroll transmittal sheet.

Requisitions: Randy Strong, reimbursement for sheriff training

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: NACO invitation to Public Land Counties and PILT Action Day and county news, Nodaway County Health COVID updates August 31 and September 2, superintendent of Stanberry RII School District, Bob Heddinger, essential workers , sheriff inmate report, Maryville Chamber of Commerce new brand.

Kim Mildward, Regional Council of Governments, gathered information from the commission on prioritizing architect firms for the Historical Preservation Grant of the Courthouse. Mildward will put together a timeline for the project. She also informed the commission that the Regional Council of Governments will now be in charge of the Christmas parade and the community interest in lighting the Courthouse.

Maryville RII School Superintendent Becky Albrecht discussed the possibility for an essential worker declaration for all area schools.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Gary Carlson, Gentry County Commissioner was contacted for information on a recent essential workers declaration.

Mitch Nelson, Precision Lock and Key, was contacted, and discussed the quantity of key fobs for the Courthouse. The commission asked him to stop in to get final numbers.

Ivan Schraeder, attorney at law was contacted for guidance on declaring essential workers.

The St. Louis County Road Commission was contacted for Off Road Bridge Replacement funds. They have currently used all of their federal funds.

Chris Burns made a motion to declare that all Nodaway County school administrators, faculty and staff be essential workers. The motion passed.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 9/8/2020. The motion passed.