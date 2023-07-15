The 93rd Annual Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star game was held Tuesday, July 11th in Seattle, WA. This week’s map of Major League Baseball All-Star Players over the past ten years (total of 362 players) is based upon where the players attended high school. States in the South and West are the leading per capita producers of All-Stars. Total numbers alone, the Dominican Republic leads with 45 or 12% of all All-Stars. Florida is second with 40, followed by California with 37, Venezuela with 27 and Texas with 26. 118 or 32% of All-Stars are from outside the country, primarily Latin America (88%).