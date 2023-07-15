The Missouri Job Center-Maryville is temporarily closed while contracted services transition to a new provider.

The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments’ contract for operating the WIOA Adult and Dislocated Services programs ended June 30, and the new contract for these services is now under the auspices of St. Joseph Youth Alliance as of July 1. St. Joseph Youth Alliance is in the process of hiring staff to oversee the job center and the WIOA programs offered at the Missouri Job Center-Maryville. Until staff is hired and trained, there will be no in person services available at the affiliate job center in Maryville.

In the meantime, for job search and unemployment assistance, please contact the St. Joseph Job Center, 2202 Frederick, St. Joseph, or call 816.387.2380. Please follow the St. Joseph Youth Alliance and Missouri Job Center-Maryville Facebook pages, for updates on when in-person services will resume at the Missouri Job Center-Maryville.